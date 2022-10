The Beginning of Their Relationship

“I was 30 and I really wanted a family,” Kramer recalled of the period when she started dating Caussin. “I had just been searching to find my worth through a man. There were flags in the beginning. He had cheated a month into dating. But I’m like, ‘It’s OK, I’ve cheated in past relationships and I didn’t forgive myself for it, so I’m gonna forgive you. I can make this work, we can grow together.'”