Their 1st Reconciliation

The pair discussed Caussin’s first cheating scandal on their podcast, and the former athlete said he thought they would eventually look back on it and laugh because they had so much trust “in the bank.” Kramer, however, said that wasn’t accurate. “There was nothing in the bank,” she recalled. “I didn’t know then he was cheating, but even in our book — the book that I thought he was honest and he was sober and he was being truthful with me —​​ there’s a chapter in there where he 1,000 percent did not tell the truth of what he was actually doing.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum claimed that her ex told her that discussing their romance on the podcast actually encouraged his infidelity. “He says the podcast was a catalyst for more of his cheating because it made him feel like he always had the spotlight on him,” Kramer said. “So, then I felt like it was my fault, because if only we didn’t have that podcast, he wouldn’t have cheated. … He felt pressure to be this perfect [guy].”