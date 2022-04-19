How Johnathon Feels About Their Wedding

Kramer filed for divorce 12 days after exchanging vows with Schaech. After she referred to their 2010 wedding as simply a “party,” however, he disagreed.

“Jana, you’re an incredible human being. I wanted that to be part of my life. I thought that you would heal me and make my life better. And I thought I had to marry you to get that. So it wasn’t just a party to me,” he told her on Monday. “It was much deeper for me. But, you know, I think that we weren’t ready. … I wanted the best in our marriage, I really wanted to make it work.”

Kramer subsequently apologized, noting that she would have been a “disaster” as a wife at the time. “I definitely feel bad about anybody that I hurt along the way, including you and your family,” she said.