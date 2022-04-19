Johnathon Never Recovered From Christina Applegate Divorce

“After my first marriage, I just never healed. I was supposed to be OK,” he said of his 2007 split from Applegate. “I never healed and trauma’s a time traveler. … So when we don’t address it, it comes and gets us in the end. And so my marriage was connected to my career, everything about my work. It was, you know, Christina is an actress. We were in the limelight. I loved her so much. I still love her so much. I don’t think Julie will ever be offended that I would ever say that. I loved her and I loved you. … But I just never I’d never healed from Christina and I finally was starting to realize how broken my heart was.”

Schaech added that he’s “lucky to be alive” after not taking care of himself, telling Kramer that it wasn’t until five years ago that he really started to heal from childhood trauma, being molested in 1992 and the divorce.

“Almost five years ago — July 7 — [is] when I decided that I would never hate myself again [and] I gave up shaming myself,” he said.