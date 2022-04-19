The Tweet

Kramer and Schaech stopped talking in 2021 after he shared their wedding photo via Twitter, writing, “I had to explain this photo to my son today. I told him I’ve been married three times. But I got it right when I married his mother. @kramergirl and I lasted a week. We weren’t meant but for this photo and friendship.”

On Monday, Schaech explained that he “puts all my thoughts and my feelings” on Twitter, comparing the platform to texting. “I didn’t think anything would ever come of it. I thought that, maybe, one day you and I would actually have a conversation about what that was all about,” he said. “I included you because it’s not, like, every day you see that and have that experience. [It’s] something we’re really going to have to talk to our children about. Not only you, but I’ll have to talk to Camden and Lily about Christina.”