Four Years Strong

On May 22, 2019, the One Tree Hill alum and her former NFL star husband celebrated four years of marriage and her words of celebration summarized their love perfectly. “We laughed … we cried … we drank wine…. we watched the sun go down, and we toasted to 4 years,” she wrote at the time via Instagram. “A take away we wanted to share, wherever you are in your relationship right now, choose each other … choose to fight … it can be a beautiful ride. #daretolove.”