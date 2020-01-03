Knowing Your Love Language

When it comes to love, the Christmas in Louisiana star doesn’t just focus on her relationship with her husband. She also makes sure to know her own love language and what she needs from her friendships to keep those partnerships intact. “Girlfriend time is huge for me. And then playing board games and card games is my love language,” the mother of two told Parade in June 2019. “We have game nights and then I love to get all the girls together, drink some wine. I’m not a party girl. I would rather just have all my girlfriends over at my house snuggled up by the fire watching The Bodyguard.”