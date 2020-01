Love Conquers All

Even though the couple has had their fair share of heartbreak, Kramer has stayed focused on making her marriage work because of her love for Caussin. “Because even after all the hurt I still loved him so much,” the podcast host wrote during an Instagram Stories Q&A in April 2019 when asked what made her make the decision to stay with her husband. “And I knew that he was a good man and father at his core. No one is perfect.”