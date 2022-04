2009

The twosome got engaged on an ice skating rink in Maryland in 2009. During her podcast with the actor in 2022, Kramer revealed that her then-boyfriend was the one who got her into singing.

“He goes, ‘I will propose to you when you learn ‘Angel From Montgomery’ on guitar,’” she recalled. “And I went home and I was like, ‘How am I gonna learn this as fast as I can?’”