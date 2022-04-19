2016

Schaech addressed their split during an Ask Me Anything on Reddit.

“Jana and I had a wedding but we were never married. It simply came down to this: She wasn’t ready to be married,” he wrote in April 2016. “She wanted a singing career and that was what she was focused on.”

That same year, the exes reconnected when Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Caussin had admitted to cheating on Kramer. The then-spouses had just welcomed daughter Jolie when they separated amid the scandal.

“You said, ‘I heard you got Dancing with the Stars, I’m really sorry about your husband cheating on you. I know you have a beautiful baby, and if you need anything, I’m here for you and my wife,’” Kramer recalled in 2022, noting that Schaech previously ignored her outreach. “And I just remember being so thankful in that moment. Because I was going to L.A. with my 4-month-old daughter, my ex was in rehab. … And so he’s like, ‘If you need any baby stuff,’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how long I’m gonna be on Dancing With the Stars, [but] I would love a crib, so Jolie doesn’t have to be in a pack and play.’ … So my tour manager got in contact with his wife, Julie, and [I] pretty much haven’t left Julie’s side since then. She’s the coolest chick in America. She’s so much fun. And you guys became family.”