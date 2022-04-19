2021

Kramer said via an Instagram Q&A that she feels like she was only married once.

“That was a real marriage … The first was when I was 19 and it was [by] Elvis, and no one knew until he tried to kill me,” she wrote at the time. “And the second was, like, a week. I hardly call any of those a marriage. What I do call a marriage is putting in the time to fight for it and I did that the last time. And one day I believe I’ll end up with the one I’ve always meant to be with. [Someone] to fight for and [who will] respect our marriage.”