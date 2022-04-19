2022 reunion on the podcast

One year after their falling out over the tweet, Kramer revealed she had been on edge when she spent time with Solomon as she worried Schaech would be there. The twosome, who admitted to blocking each other on social media, made amends on her podcast in April 2022.

“I think it was so much beyond the pettiness of the Twitter [situation] and the whole, ‘Well, I didn’t like that he posted our wedding photo, and why would he do that?’ It was still the hurt of the, like, the way back past,” Kramer said of her interview with Schaech. “He’s got his family and friends here and we’ll never be that unit — I don’t think — that we were in L.A. because we didn’t have [anyone else]. We just had each other, all of us. But at least now … I can go to their house and it’s not, like, going to be any kind of awkward situation. I respect him. … I love his family. I love his heart and what he does and I’m glad that the air I feel, like, [is] cleared.”