Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s Divorce: Everything We Know

By
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Divorce Everything We Know
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
He Allegedly Cheated Again

“Jana’s final straw came when she uncovered once again that [Mike] had cheated on her,” a source told Us in April, noting that “everything was fine” between the pair until she “uncovered a recent infidelity.”

The source added that Kramer discovered “the exact pattern that’s happened numerous times [before].”

“She didn’t know behind the scenes that he was continuously lying and cheating on her,” the source continued, confirming that the pair “went to couple’s counseling every week” and were “actively working on their relationship” pre-split.

 

