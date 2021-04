Jana’s Cryptic Quotes

Kramer is giving her followers a glimpse into her state of mind via her Instagram.

“Sometimes, you just have to bow your head, say a prayer, and weather the storm,” a quote shared by Kramer on April 26 read.

Days earlier, she hinted about leaning into her faith. “Sometimes we don’t need to understand,” another quote posted by Kramer read. “We just need to believe.”

Another post stated, “Trust in him. Every step is a step of faith.”