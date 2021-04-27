Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s Divorce: Everything We Know

The Court Order

A temporary restraining order automatically goes into effect in the state of Tennessee when someone files for divorce, Us confirmed in April — and Kramer and Caussin are no exception. The twosome were ordered to follow a series of conditions, including not talking about one another in a “disparaging” way to or in front of their kids and/or employers and not bringing their children “more than 50 miles away from the marital home” or out of Tennessee. The twosome are also not permitted to harass or abuse their spouse, hide or tamper with any evidence stored on a computer hard drive or damage their marital property.