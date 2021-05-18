Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin’s Divorce: Everything We Know

The Finances

According to paperwork obtained by Us in May, Kramer will pay Caussin a combined $592,400 as a “full and final settlement of any and all claims” Caussin “may have in and to said marital estate.” The twosome also agreed to each take one of their two joint bank accounts while Kramer will continue to own her two businesses, Sophia Dog Inc. and Moms and Babes LLC., and Caussin will keep his 2013 Ford F150 Raptor. The twosome, who have yet to publicly comment on the public details of their finances, will pay their own legal fees, per the docs.