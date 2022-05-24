Ian Claims He Wasn’t Allowed to Be Around Other Females

Schinelli told Us that Kramer would “give me guilt trips” during their relationship.

“[She’d be like], ‘Hey, you don’t need to go back to the gym. Why do you have to go back there? Why can’t you just work out here? Why don’t we just do this?’ It was this very low-key manipulative nature that she would have,” he said. “And I don’t know if it stems from her past. I mean, it definitely does. I can’t deny that. … She would say stuff to me to try and make me feel bad about doing anything that I enjoyed. I was like, ‘Aright, well, I’ll sacrifice some of that.’”

He also told Us that he “truly cut off everybody in my life for a five, six-month period” during their romance.

“I was not allowed to be around other females,” he alleged. “I was constantly asked why I was going here. Or if I went to the gym, why am I going back to the gym? Why do I need to go back a second time?”