Ian Ended the Relationship, Claims Jana ‘Lies’ to Her Therapists

“There is zero chance I’d get back with her. And I say that with a lot of love for her, I really do,” he told Us. “You keep manipulating people the same way – friends or, you know, relationships. Therapy’s not working. … You’re telling therapists a certain version and they’re just responding into it that way. She has told me she has lied to literally every therapist she’s been with. So again, they can only do so much with it and work with what you’re giving her, but like it’s clearly not working. So don’t tell me that — because I broke up with you and walked away, you all of a sudden had [a] realization [of] what you were doing. So it doesn’t make any sense cause I’m sure she said that to everybody else.”

Schinelli further claimed that Kramer’s inner circle goes to the same therapist. “[Jana’s] best friend, who I just found out from somebody else, she’s basically convinced to get a divorce from her husband,” he alleged.