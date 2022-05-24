Jana Wrote a 3-Page Letter Trying to Get Back Together

According to Schinelli, Kramer left him a three-page letter when he went to pick up his motorcycle from her house after their split.

“A lot of it centers around the fact that she wants to feel chosen, which anybody does. I can understand that everybody does — male or female,” he told Us. “The thing is I did. I cut off every person that I had been talking to. … I had kind of gone on that path. I wanted to take on , like, not necessarily her lifestyle, but her friends and be involved with the things that she was doing. And we both had kids. And so I tried to get back into that ‘family aspect.’ I lost a little bit of myself, but I was trying to cater to what she needs so that she felt comfortable the entire time.”

Schinelli added that “her entire letter is about us getting back together,” claiming she also emailed his best friend about them getting back together.

“I have a 45-minute voice recording of me walking out of her house and saying, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ But however, she’s the one that goes on all these publications, because I know she needs the attention. It’s a ratings thing,” he said. “I mean, I get it, but it’s also f—king sad. Like you could have just said, ‘Hey, we split. I wish him the best and everything would’ve been fine.’ But now she’s going down a path that I truly wish she would realize is not a good one.”