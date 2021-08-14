Carrying the ‘Heavy’ Emotional Weight

During an August 2021 Instagram Story Q&A, Kramer revealed her stance on rebuilding trust after cheating incidents and allegations.

After one follower asked, “My husband cheated too, think trusting will get easier??,” the singer replied, “The bottom line is that he has to be consistent with telling the truth because if he continues to lie, if he continues to act out, it most likely wouldn’t work, but, um, if he does the work, you do the work and he’s honest [she gave a thumbs-up to the camera].”

She also further dished on her “hardest” decision to end her marriage to Caussin, calling the emotional weight “heavy to carry.”