Changing Perspectives

During a May 2022 interview on the “It Sure Is a Beautiful Day” podcast, Kramer revealed that she wrote herself a letter from the perspective of her ex-husband after their split. “My therapist, she made me write this letter from him,” she recalled. “It was from me and that was in a way … even though it wasn’t his words, it’s what I needed to hear. And it was so healing and so helpful.”

She said that she has “definitely forgiven” Caussin, adding, “I remember just going like, ‘I don’t want to have to be the one to carry this stuff. He doesn’t care anymore. Why am I putting so much in?’ Forgiveness isn’t for the other person, it is for me so that I don’t have to be shackled down by the past.”