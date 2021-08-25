Jana Kramer: Mike Caussin's Cheating 'Had Nothing to Do' With Me

Cheating Hurts

“Most of my DMs are people asking ‘why wasn’t I enough, my husband or partner cheated,'” Kramer shared in an August 2021 Instagram Story. “Listen, I get it. [This was] one of the hardest things I had to also walk through. But their actions are not because you aren’t enough. It has NOTHING to do with you.”

The actress added, “Cheating is a choice. You didn’t force them to do that. But what YOU can do now is look in the mirror, own your side and what you can do better next time and be healthy and happy for YOU.”