Coparenting Woes

“There’s a lot of emotions and feelings. I think we’re doing the best we can, but it definitely sucks,” the actress said via her Instagram Story in June 2021 of coparenting with the Virginia native.

One week prior, Kramer told her podcast listeners that she was “not ready” to do family activities with her estranged husband. “The other day he asked me, ‘Hey, do you want to do birdhouses?’” she recalled on her podcast. “I’ve got the kids. He hasn’t moved into his new place, so I let him come and see the kids obviously. I was, like, ‘Uh, yeah sure.’ Then I went out there, and I got struck with this emotion, you know, like, this isn’t real. I’m not ready to do this yet. I would love to have done this, but now I’m like, ‘I’m still mad at [you].’”