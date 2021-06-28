Coping With the Cheating

The Christmas in Louisiana star got real about how she’s been coping with the “betrayal” of Caussin cheating on her during a separate June 2021 Instagram Q&A. “It’s not easy. It’s hard. That betrayal sits deep in you and there’s a lot of hate and a lot of anger,” she said. “Their actions essentially dictated your dreams, your hopes, your future and that’s painful.” Kramer noted that she is trying to get rid of the pain and anger because it “does nothing but hurt me and cause stress.”

She concluded: “I don’t want to hurt anymore. So, [she asks herself], ‘How am I gonna get up from this? How am I going to regain my happiness?’ Don’t let them or their actions continue to bring you down. You’re worth more.”