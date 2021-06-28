Feeling Embarrassed

When the Country Crush actress returned to her “Whine Down” podcast in May 2021, she noted that she wasn’t sure if the podcast was the right thing for her anymore. “You know, I started this show by myself … and once Mike came on as a guest and we talked about our stuff, he said that he loved sharing,” she explained. “And then it just felt like ours, so now it feels weird not having him on here.”

Kramer revealed that she felt “like a zombie” in the weeks that followed their divorce announcement. “I didn’t want this. At the end of the day, like, I think … I’m embarrassed that this is how it ended, and then I also feel like I’ve let people down. … I thought we were good,” she said. “Like, why was I so weak? Why am I pining for these men to love me? … I’m gonna do the work though and … one day, hopefully I’ll be healthy to attract healthy. I can’t even think about [dating] right now. That is, like, the furthest thing in my brain.”