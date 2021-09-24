Finding Her Voice

Kramer released new single “Voices” in September 2021, in which she sings about her breakup with Caussin. “I’m done with voices in my head / Voices in my head / I know that I am enough / I am great / I am not broken / I am worthy of love,” she belts out in the track.

The mother of two shared multiple videos rocking out to the song via her Instagram Story, before getting teary-eyed over the message in the lyrics.

“Remembering where I was five months ago and how broken I felt,” she captioned one Instagram Story video. “Very full circle moment.” Kramer then pulled herself together before saying, “Ah, all the feels” and letting the track play in the background.