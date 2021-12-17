Hard to Trust

During a Decemebr 2021 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer admitted she’s struggling to trust men while dating and very hesitant to share any relationship with the public. “I feel like there’s no way that someone can be honest and that it can be good,” she said at the time. “I’m used to just war and not being on steady ground. … For seven years, I was always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Clearly, there’s another shoe to drop and I don’t want to be fooled again.”