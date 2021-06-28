Hurt and Hate

“It’s still super hard. It’s still, like, I’m gonna have to deal with him for the rest of my life,” Kramer said on a June 2021 episode of the “Unzipped” podcast of her relationship with Caussin now. “I wish we could just be, like, ‘All right, peace out.’ Like, ‘Great knowing you. You do you.’ [But] we have kids that essentially bind us together and there’s still so much, like, hate and hurt between us.”

The Soccer Mom Madam star continued: “I’m trying my best to, like, lead with love and when he doesn’t do it and I’m, like, ‘Well, wait a minute, like, you don’t get to be mean to me. I didn’t want this.’ So it’s very hard for me not to go to that same place, but I know that he deals with his sadness in his way of more anger.”

The Michigan native also commented on the most “unfair” thing about her divorce. “I did get angry with him because I was just, like, you basically blew our house up. You blew me up and then you leave and you expect me to, like, [be a] mom,” she explained. “I [have] pieces everywhere, like, literally blown-up house. That’s why, you know, the girls came over and were, like, literally making food for my kids, because I was just lost.”