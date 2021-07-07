I Do Round 4?

“Yeah, because I still believe in [marriage],” Kramer said in a June 2021 Instagram Q&A. “I don’t think I would have a wedding. I would just elope. Just me, the person, the kids on a beach somewhere with the sunset.” The mother of two, who has been married three times, explained that she only “truly” feels like she’s been married once and it was to Caussin. (Kramer was married to Michael Gambino from 2004 to 2005 before tying the knot again with Johnathon Schaech in 2010. The pair split after 12 days.)

“That was a real marriage … not to defend [the other weddings, but] the first was when I was 19 and it was [by] Elvis, and no one knew until he tried to kill me,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself via her Instagram Story. “And the second was, like, a week. I hardly call any of those a marriage. What I do call a marriage is putting in the time to fight for it and I did that the last time. And one day I believe I’ll end up with the one I’ve always meant to be with. [Someone] to fight for and [who will] respect our marriage.”