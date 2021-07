In a Better Place

“I have arrived at my happy place ,” Kramer captioned a series of photos from her native Michigan in July 2021. “Wasn’t sure how I would feel coming back after everything but it’s a happy place for a reason. No matter what it’s my special place so nothing can take away from that. It’s my breath of fresh air. My escape. Anytime I’m ever anxious I think of this place. And here I am.. feeling light and free. . #michigan #lakelife.”