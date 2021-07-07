Loving Herself

“My issue is that I am drawn to people that will never fully love me because it’s something that I always want and, for some reason, I go to the people that I know, deep down, can never love me the way that I want to be loved,” the actress said during the July 4 episode of her podcast. “My battle is I want to show and prove that I’m lovable and worthy enough and try to win that person. That’s my issue.”

She added: “If I loved myself enough, I never would have stayed after Mike cheated on me a month into our relationship. Never, because I would have known my worth.”