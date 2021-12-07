Movie Family Support

In a December 2021 episode of “Whine Down,” Kramer was joined by Lifetime movie costars Ryan McPartlin and Maria Menounos and explained that they were essential in helping her heal after her split. She was just starting to film The Holiday Fix Up when her divorce was finalized.

“I don’t think I came to set that lovely, but you guys were there to lift me up,” Kramer told her colleagues. “I could not have asked for better friendships and people to work with. I felt so supported and Maria [Menounos], I hope you did too, and with everything you were going through. It’s something to be said about having such an amazing working family and friendship because it not only portrays onscreen but also the offscreen stuff. I’m very thankful for both of you guys for that experience and everything we went through in personal lives too.”