Ring Bling

The One Tree Hill alum revealed in June 2021 that she sold her second wedding ring from the former NFL player following their split. “That money from the ring paid for the furniture and the new additions to the house,” she said during her “Whine Down” podcast, noting she also redid most of her house in the wake of the divorce. “I debated. I was like, ‘I’m going to sell this ring and then maybe buy myself something.’ Like a bag. My divorce present. [But] I was like, ‘Honestly, what would make me happiest is to have new energy in the house.’ So, I took that money and gave it to my [interior designers]. I needed to create a new space that felt like me and felt like mine.”

Kramer explained that she previously sold her first wedding ring after Caussin cheated on her in 2016 resulting in a brief split where he sought treatment for sex addiction. The two later renewed their vows in 2017. “It’s the second ring I’ve had to get rid of from him,” she said. “Cause the first ring I was like, ‘I will never put this back on my hand.’ … I took every diamond he ever bought me and I sold them, because I didn’t want to look at them ever again.”