Romance Rumors

The “Circles” singer set the record straight in June 2021 on where she and Bachelorette alum Graham Bunn stand after previously saying they were in an “entanglement” amid her divorce. “It’s one of those things where … first of all, I don’t even know what [an entanglement] is,” Kramer joked on her podcast. “I just feel like sometimes I need to take a beat before I say something because I would have obviously worded it a lot differently.”

She continued: “I regret that a little bit because the storms of stories that came out really affected me and my anxiety because that’s just not where I’m at. It messed with me and threw me for a loop. But to set the record straight, we are friends, and I’ve known of him for seven years. … I didn’t watch his season of The Bachelorette, I didn’t even know he was on it.”

The musician noted that she reconnected with Bunn following her split and the two have spent time together, but she insisted she’s not ready for a new relationship just yet. “He knows and I know that I just need to be alone,” she explained. “I need to go through what I’m going through and I need to do that alone.”