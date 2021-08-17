Shutting Down

“I’m still in the grieving process of it,” Kramer admitted on an August 2021 “Whine Down” podcast episode. “And when we talk, [Mike’s] very much like, ‘Get over it. This is our reality.’ But I’m not there yet. … There’s no empathy in that. … It feels very business-like.”

The actress was “struggling” with the coldness between her and her former spouse, she said. “I’m not that light switch that can be like, ‘Oh yeah, this is our reality. I’m over it.’ … I never thought it would be, like, a business relationship like that.”