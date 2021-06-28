Single Mom Status

After receiving backlash for calling herself a “single mom” in June 2021, Kramer doubled down on her mom status via Instagram. “I read a pretty nasty site that people were hating on me because I said I was a single mom so apparently I’m not allowed to say that. But I am single. I am a mom,” she captioned a solo snap at the time. “To further drive my point home, I looked up the definition and it’s a parent who has the kids more than 50%👋🏼.”

She concluded: “[To those] mean trolls you don’t know me, so don’t be mean. Come over for a glass of wine and then judge me all you want after u get to know me and my single momness;),” Kramer continued. “Okay rant over this isn’t relaxing. Choose kindness. Choose love. 😂.”