Chris Evans

During a November 2022 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, Kramer claimed she went on “a few dates” with the Marvel actor. “I honestly can’t remember how we met … it was before, obviously, way before Instagram. … He had just done, like, the Scarlett Johansson movie,” she recalled. “He was, like, the heartthrob cutie.” Their short-lived romance ended, however, after an “embarrassing” bathroom incident. “I had asparagus for dinner that night. So, I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me,” she said, explaining that Evans had invited her over with some friends. “And so that’s the last interaction that I remember is him going to the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again.”