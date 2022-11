Gleb Savchenko

In May 2022, sources exclusively told Us that the country singer hooked up with her DWTS partner Savchenko while filming season 23 in 2016. Schinelli also claimed to Us that “she slept with Gleb.”

While Kramer was separated from her husband at the time, the dancer was married to Elena Samodanova. (The pair split in November 202 and divorced in October 2021.)