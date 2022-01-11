Ian Schinelli

The Christmas in Louisiana actress sparked romance speculation with the fitness trainer in December 2021. At the time, Kramer posted a photo of herself in a robe where a mystery man was clearly visible in the reflection.

Us exclusively confirmed his identity later that month after eagle-eyed fans noticed they were both in the Florida Keys at the same time in early December — and later posted similar photos from the getaway.

“Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart,” Kramer wrote via Instagram in January 2022, confirming her relationship with the former Navy SEAL. “Everyday I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way. To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way.”