Mike Caussin

Kramer met the former NFL player in 2014. “When he walked on my tour bus, I was like, ‘That’s the man I’m going to marry,’” she recalled to Us in 2015.

While they fell hard fast, she hinted that he was unfaithful when she unfollowed him on social media shortly after they started dating. The twosome reconciled and he proposed that December and they wed in May 2015. Less than two years into their marriage — and shortly after she gave birth to daughter Jolie — Us exclusively revealed that he cheated on her with multiple women. The duo subsequently separated as he entered treatment for sex addiction.

Kramer later revealed in her 2020 memoir (cowritten with Caussin about fighting for your relationship) that she had some “flings and flirts” during their separation. After the athlete completed treatment, the twosome renewed their vows in December 2017 and welcomed son Jace the following November.

The spouses continued to document their ups and downs on their podcast, “Whine Down,” revealing in March 2019 that Caussin suffered a “sex addiction relapse.” That October, she found a topless photo on her husband’s phone. While they later agreed it was a “bot,” they hit another rough patch in early 2020 when Kramer briefly wiped Caussin from her social media profiles, declaring that February that they were having a New Year’s Eve “re-do” after a big fight.

Three months after admitting to Us that she doesn’t completely trust Caussin, Kramer filed for divorce in April 2021.