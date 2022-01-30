Guilty By Association

The “Thriller” crooner was accused of sexual abuse in 1993. Amid a police investigation and court proceedings, both Michael and his family continually asserted his innocence. (Michael eventually settled the case in January 1994, offering the alleged victim $22 million.)

“[Coca Cola] approached me because my brothers worked with Pepsi,” the “Again” performer noted on Saturday about a potential sponsorship. “We were actually getting ready to sign the deal with Coca Cola and that’s when that first allegation came out. When that came out, Coca Cola said, ‘No thank you.’ … But that’s the way the world is [that I was affected by his scandal]. Of course [the allegations affected my life]. My brother would never do something like that, but I’m still guilty by association if that’s what they call that, right?”

Janet, for her part, never thought the late musician was guilty, claiming in Saturday’s episode: “I know my brother. He didn’t have that in him.”