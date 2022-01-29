Her 1st Marriage

Janet began dating her first husband, James DeBarge, when she was 16. They eloped in 1984 when she was 18, with DeBarge’s uncle marrying them in a secret ceremony in Grand Rapids, Michigan. On their wedding night, the Poetic Justice actress began to suspect that something was amiss when her then-husband, now 58, left her alone in their hotel room for three hours.

Taking care of the Michigan native began to affect her work on Fame because she would show up late after searching for her spouse all night. “I eventually learned that he was into drugs,” she recalled. “I remember times when I would find the pills and I would take them and try to flush them down the toilet, and we would be rolling around the floor fighting for them. That’s not a life for anyone. I sit and I say, ‘Were you stupid? Were you dumb?’ But it wasn’t that. I cared so much for him.”

Janet and DeBarge annulled their union in 1985 after one year of marriage.