Her Father’s Influence

After the Jackson Five fired their father as their manager, Joe began to focus on Janet’s solo career. “Growing up, I feel like I didn’t really experience my father the way I wanted to,” she explained. “The way I saw other kids experiencing their father.”

The Jackson family patriarch spearheaded the creation of Janet’s first two albums and helped her land a role on Good Times, but the True You author didn’t think any of that truly reflected her as an artist. Her father chose the cover photo for her 1984 album, Dream Street, against her wishes, and he pushed her to join the cast of Fame that same year. “I did it for my father,” she said of her involvement with the show.

Janet decided to fire her dad before recording 1986’s Control, which made her a bona fide pop star. “It’s hard to say no to my father, so in order to do the things I wanted to do, I guess he would have to be out of the picture,” she said in the film. “I knew that I had to take control of my life. I wanted my own identity. I wanted to go on my own.”