Janet and Michael

As a child, Janet was closest to Michael and Randy, who called themselves the “three amigos.” Early in Michael’s solo career, he drove his youngest sister around in his car while playing his albums so she could tell him what she thought. That began to change, however, around the time that Thriller debuted in 1982.

“For the first time in my life, that’s when I felt it was different between the two of us,” she recalled. “That a shift was happening. He would always come in my room and we would talk, and this particular time he came in my bedroom, neither one of us said a word to each other. And then he got up and left. That’s a time where Mike and I started kind of going our separate ways, we weren’t as close. And it may have been just because he was so massive, so huge.”

The “Together Again” singer occasionally tried to distance herself from her family, saying that she didn’t even want her last name on her first two albums so that people wouldn’t associate her with her brothers. At the same time, she looked to Michael for inspiration, attending his Bad tour in 1988 before launching her own inaugural solo tour in 1990.