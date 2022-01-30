Keeping Things Separate

Amid the “Bad” singer’s scandal, he teamed up with Janet on their “Scream” duet in 1995.

“It was tough. It was only supposed to be a three-day shoot, I forgot how long it went on for,” Janet remembered. “It cost $7 million to do, it was supposed to cost a lot less than that. Michael shot nights and I shot days. His record company would block off his whole set so that I could not see what was going on. They didn’t want me on set, I felt like they were trying to make it very competitive between the two of us. I wanted it to feel like old times between he and I, and it didn’t. Old times had long past.”