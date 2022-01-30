Learning of Michael’s Death

The late King of Pop died in June 2009, which came as a shock to the “Made For Now” vocalist.

“At first it just didn’t seem true, it didn’t seem real. I couldn’t believe it,” the Oscar nominee opened up in Saturday’s episode. “It took a while for me to accept. It makes you think about life. The last time we saw each other, we’re having a surprise party for my parents and my whole family was there and he was sitting next to me, he was laughing like crazy and he had that deep laugh, and I remember him looking over at me. And the last thing we said to each other was, ‘I love you.’ And that was the last time I saw him, but at least I had that and I miss him.”