Proud Mom

The Indiana native and Wissam Al Mana welcomed son Eissa in January 2017. (The couple split in April 2017 after quietly tying the knot in 2012.)

“They might say I was too old [when I had Eissa], I say that’s bullcrap,” Janet admitted about her motherhood journey. “It wasn’t easy and I kept trying and I kept trying and you know, this injection, that injection, doing this, going to a doctor in Italy, going to a doctor in Switzerland. It was a lot, I refused to give up and I have a beautiful, healthy boy because of it. … I love my new job.”