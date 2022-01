Taking Center Stage on ‘Rolling Stone’

“I thought that was very bold of me, to be quite honest, to unleash that within my family,” Janet said of going topless for the September 1993 magazine cover, in which Elizondo Jr. held her bare breasts. “With everybody else, it was probably no big issue, but I’m talking about my family because that’s not how we were brought up. I do what I do because it’s something that is something that I feel at that moment. I mean, I was happy.”