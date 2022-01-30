The End of Her 2nd Marriage

“The whole René situation started to get sour,” she recalled in Saturday’s episode. “He was always constantly on me on the way I looked. ‘You have to look like your video.’ … And I believed that. I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something’s really bothering me, it comforts me and I’ll try to do things to pull it down, bring it down, try to diet, but I can’t keep it down. I probably would have wound up not having a problem [had I not been in the public eye].”

René filed for divorce from the “Together Again” songstress in 2000 after they separated in January 1999.

Janet added: “I started thinking, ‘Were you with me for the fame? Were you with me for the money? Were you with me for my family’s name?’ I mean, those things go through your head.”