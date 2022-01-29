Top 5

Janet Jackson Denies Having a Secret Baby With Ex-Husband James DeBarge and More Documentary Reveals

The Infamous Rumor

The Diff’rent Strokes alum finally addressed — and denied — the longtime rumor that she had a child she kept secret both from DeBarge and the public. “I could never keep a child away from James,” she said. “How could I keep a child from their father? I could never do that. That’s not right.”  

The Why Did I Get Married? star partly blamed the rumor’s spread on the fact that she gained weight while she was filming Fame — not from being pregnant, but from taking birth control pills. 

